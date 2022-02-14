Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Short Interest Up 185.7% in January

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 185.7% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VBF stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,697. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $21.42.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Matthew Brill acquired 4,081 shares of Invesco Bond Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,824.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBF. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $971,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 46,030 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 22,839 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 553,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 21,029 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 18.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.