Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.25 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:INUV opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.88. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.70.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.84 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%.

In related news, Director Charles D. Morgan acquired 42,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $28,583.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inuvo by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,666,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 833,405 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inuvo by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,177,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 282,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inuvo by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 32,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Inuvo by 1,888.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 269,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Inuvo during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

