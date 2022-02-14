InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Short Interest Update

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 263.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter worth $12,219,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter worth $7,849,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter worth $5,743,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the third quarter worth $4,354,000.

NASDAQ IPVI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.73. 513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,848. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

