Internet Computer (ICP) Market Cap Hits $4.34 Billion

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for about $21.01 or 0.00049199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $4.34 billion and $229.10 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00044157 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.35 or 0.06895533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,693.38 or 0.99952014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00048915 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 476,940,881 coins and its circulating supply is 206,641,698 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.