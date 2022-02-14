International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Raised by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $132.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.69 and a 200-day moving average of $132.87. The firm has a market cap of $118.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.