Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,643 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 228.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 8,342 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,002,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP opened at $227.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -130.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.83. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.18 and a 12-month high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INSP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.60.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

