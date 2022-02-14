Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.28.

NSP stock opened at $91.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Insperity has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Insperity by 860.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

