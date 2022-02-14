Insider Selling: Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Major Shareholder Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $176,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE TSE traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,055. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average is $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.52. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,418,000 after buying an additional 904,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,475,000 after purchasing an additional 653,776 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,899,000 after purchasing an additional 350,256 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,916,000 after purchasing an additional 327,373 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Trinseo by 48.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,065,000 after buying an additional 323,381 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

