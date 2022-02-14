Insider Selling: SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) COO Sells 62,166 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $2,827,931.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Warner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Nicholas Warner sold 24,058 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,203,140.58.

On Monday, January 10th, Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $2,690,544.48.

On Thursday, December 9th, Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $2,951,020.02.

NYSE S opened at $45.08 on Monday. SentinelOne Inc has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.97.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. The firm’s revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,864,000 after buying an additional 58,437 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after buying an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $16,106,000. Finally, Qualcomm Inc. DE acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $95,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

S has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.73.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

