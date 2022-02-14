Insider Selling: Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $251,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NEM stock opened at $63.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.06. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. upped their price target on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.22.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

