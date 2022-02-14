Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total transaction of $308,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $341,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Juan Andres sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total transaction of $2,431,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total transaction of $1,321,300.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.97, for a total transaction of $4,814,550.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.68, for a total transaction of $1,378,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $1,360,550.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $1,285,050.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total transaction of $1,411,750.00.

Shares of MRNA opened at $161.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.20. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.34 and a 1-year high of $497.49.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 29.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,412,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 35.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 149.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 674,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,433,000 after purchasing an additional 403,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

