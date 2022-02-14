Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total value of $1,388,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $1,538,010.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $1,696,950.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $1,980,090.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,160,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $2,378,340.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $2,448,990.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total value of $2,541,150.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total value of $2,969,190.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $3,196,200.00.

Shares of MRNA opened at $161.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.34 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.