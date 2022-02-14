Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells 8,852 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $411,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, January 24th, Daniel Bradbury sold 14,631 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $518,230.02.

On Thursday, January 20th, Daniel Bradbury sold 15,604 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $550,197.04.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $87,191.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $712,663.74.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $43.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.