Insider Selling: Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Senior Officer Sells 20,100 Shares of Stock

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 20,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total transaction of C$150,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$74,250.

Aya Gold & Silver stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,437. The company has a market capitalization of C$963.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.33. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.10 and a 12 month high of C$11.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$9.90 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aya Gold & Silver Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

