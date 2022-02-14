Insider Buying: UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Major Shareholder Purchases 99,039 Shares of Stock

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 99,039 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $852,725.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 35,872 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $304,912.00.
- On Monday, February 7th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 81,177 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $624,251.13.
- On Thursday, February 3rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 234,746 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,591,577.88.
- On Tuesday, February 1st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 1,021,249 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,260,256.37.
Shares of NYSE USER opened at $8.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74. UserTesting Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.
UserTesting Company Profile
UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.
