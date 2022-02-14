Insider Buying: UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Major Shareholder Purchases 99,039 Shares of Stock

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 99,039 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $852,725.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UserTesting alerts:

On Wednesday, February 9th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 35,872 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $304,912.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 81,177 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $624,251.13.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 234,746 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,591,577.88.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 1,021,249 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,260,256.37.

Shares of NYSE USER opened at $8.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74. UserTesting Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USER. William Blair began coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UserTesting currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

UserTesting Company Profile

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.