InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on InPost in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of INPOY stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. InPost has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points, as well as automated parcel machines (APM). It operates through three segments: APM, To-Door, and International.

