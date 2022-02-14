Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Gap Down to $3.54

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $3.33. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 14,382 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INO shares. Bank of America upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,528,000 after buying an additional 197,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,569,000 after buying an additional 651,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,336,000 after buying an additional 351,457 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,587,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,687,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after buying an additional 396,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

