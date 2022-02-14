Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 25.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Innoviva by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 207,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $19.25 on Monday. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 75.82, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.51.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Innoviva had a net margin of 82.58% and a return on equity of 56.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 3,614,792 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $18,073,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

