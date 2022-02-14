Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Director Acquires $18,073,960.00 in Stock

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 3,614,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $18,073,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of INVA opened at $19.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.51. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $19.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 75.82, a current ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Innoviva
Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.
