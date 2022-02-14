Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Director Acquires $18,073,960.00 in Stock

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 3,614,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $18,073,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of INVA opened at $19.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.51. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $19.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 75.82, a current ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,798,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,566 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 6,614,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,520,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 86.2% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,305,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,320,000 after buying an additional 1,530,278 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,534,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,359,000 after buying an additional 72,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,475,000 after buying an additional 90,014 shares in the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

