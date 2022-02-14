Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IOSP. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Innospec by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,698,000 after acquiring an additional 120,049 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Innospec by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,315,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,835,000 after acquiring an additional 117,414 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Innospec by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 972,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after acquiring an additional 105,526 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,641,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Innospec by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 80,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $91.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.31. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $107.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.09.

IOSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.