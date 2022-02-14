Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Down 79.6% in January

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 79.6% from the January 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China stock opened at $12.51 on Monday. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.31.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile
