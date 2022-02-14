Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Down 79.6% in January

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 79.6% from the January 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China stock opened at $12.51 on Monday. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Industrial and Commercial Bank of China alerts:

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.