Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
IDEXY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Industria de Diseño Textil presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.
IDEXY opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.13. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.01.
About Industria de Diseño Textil
Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.
