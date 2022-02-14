Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IDEXY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Industria de Diseño Textil presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

IDEXY opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.13. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.01.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

