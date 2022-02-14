Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

IMO has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC set a C$50.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$49.88.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$57.33 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$25.23 and a twelve month high of C$57.72. The stock has a market cap of C$38.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$48.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 29.60%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.