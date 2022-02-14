IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Holdings Decreased by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit accounts for approximately 1.0% of CNH Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of IHS Markit worth $34,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

INFO stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,372. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.26. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $88.44 and a 52 week high of $135.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

