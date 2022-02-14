Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

Get Ichor alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $38.49 on Thursday. Ichor has a twelve month low of $35.89 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.03.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $594,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,131,720 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Ichor by 4,409.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 72,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ichor by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,113,000 after purchasing an additional 189,920 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 15.5% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 41.4% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 105,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 30,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ichor during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ichor (ICHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.