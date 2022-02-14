IAA (NYSE:IAA) Issues Earnings Results

IAA (NYSE:IAA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. The business had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of IAA stock traded down $10.15 on Friday, reaching $35.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,758,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,597. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average of $52.04. IAA has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $64.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IAA stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 736,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,482 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of IAA worth $40,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IAA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

