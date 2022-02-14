Hyper Finance (HYFI) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $11,338.80 and approximately $20.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

