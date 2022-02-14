Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 351,100 shares, an increase of 327.6% from the January 15th total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,170.3 days.

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$13.38 during trading on Friday. Husqvarna AB has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.