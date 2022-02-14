Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 351,100 shares, an increase of 327.6% from the January 15th total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,170.3 days.
Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$13.38 during trading on Friday. Husqvarna AB has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Husqvarna AB (publ) (HUSQF)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.