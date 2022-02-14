Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Update

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the January 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HGTXU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,448. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.39.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust engages in the collection and distribution of monthly net profits to unit holders. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

