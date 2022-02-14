Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Update

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the January 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:HGTXU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,448. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.39.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hugoton Royalty Trust (HGTXU)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.