HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $625.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $500.00 to $625.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUBS. Cowen raised HubSpot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $953.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $756.83.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS opened at $544.92 on Friday. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $569.36 and its 200 day moving average is $671.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.27 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total value of $18,435,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $525,455.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,738 shares of company stock valued at $45,023,465. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in HubSpot by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.