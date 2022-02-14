HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $700.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $900.00 to $700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HUBS. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $756.83.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $544.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of -328.27 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $569.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $671.71.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total transaction of $5,159,462.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $2,818,539.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,738 shares of company stock valued at $45,023,465 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 9.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in HubSpot by 58.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 2.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 122.3% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

