HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 570 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 570 ($7.71) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 615 ($8.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 575 ($7.78) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.40) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 590 ($7.98) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 529.75 ($7.16).

Shares of LON:HSBA traded down GBX 7.30 ($0.10) on Monday, reaching GBX 559.90 ($7.57). 15,142,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,023,244. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.67). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 488.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 435.33.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

