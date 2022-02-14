Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $711,000 Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRNO opened at $70.31 on Monday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 138.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRNO shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

