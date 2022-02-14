Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $691,000 Stock Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,979 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

CLR opened at $59.64 on Monday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Continental Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

In other news, Director Harold Hamm acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,541,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 252,020 shares of company stock worth $11,093,227. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

