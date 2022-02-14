Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 271 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Heska were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Heska by 1.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Heska by 25.1% during the third quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heska by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heska during the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Heska by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $128.69 on Monday. Heska Co. has a 1 year low of $122.82 and a 1 year high of $275.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 677.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.17.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.00 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heska Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

