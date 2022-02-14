Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Shares in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Blink Charging by 33.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,277,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,920,000 after acquiring an additional 814,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blink Charging by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,711,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,484,000 after acquiring an additional 189,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Blink Charging by 37.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,031,000 after acquiring an additional 382,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blink Charging by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after acquiring an additional 23,092 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Blink Charging by 527.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 309,284 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $23.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01. Blink Charging Co. has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $53.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 3.60.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLNK. Cowen cut Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright raised Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.