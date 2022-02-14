Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 61,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, Director Zachary Levenick bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 124,688 shares of company stock valued at $855,667. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NYSE BNED opened at $5.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $302.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.38. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $626.98 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 7.62%.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

