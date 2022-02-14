Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Holdings in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. grew its stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 98,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 47,228 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FVT opened at $9.78 on Monday. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

