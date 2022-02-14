Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lowered its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,359,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,584 shares during the period. Hostess Brands accounts for approximately 3.1% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned 0.06% of Hostess Brands worth $127,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the third quarter worth about $17,544,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,818,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 32.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 144,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 35,742 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,238,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,607 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,995,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,501 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.86. The stock had a trading volume of 37,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,807. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWNK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

