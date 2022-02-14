Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stake Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 617,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $10,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 78.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.06 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $19.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

