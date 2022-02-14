Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Reaches $0.0739 on Exchanges

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0739 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $71,060.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00043987 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,903.90 or 0.06860902 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,458.02 or 1.00313369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00049000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00049228 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006334 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.