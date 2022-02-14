Horizon Investments LLC Sells 3,272 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Horizon Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

NYSE:INFO opened at $109.75 on Monday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $88.44 and a twelve month high of $135.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.26. The company has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

