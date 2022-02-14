Horizon Investments LLC Makes New $643,000 Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Security National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 13,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARE opened at $185.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.38 and a 200-day moving average of $204.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.37 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

In other news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 2,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.84, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,531 shares of company stock worth $2,747,849. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

