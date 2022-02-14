Horizon Investments LLC Invests $602,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 168,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,532 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,564,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,937,000 after acquiring an additional 921,801 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,236 shares of company stock worth $2,708,322 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

Analog Devices stock opened at $153.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

