Horizon Investments LLC Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Horizon Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $230.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.60 and its 200 day moving average is $179.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $127.81 and a one year high of $232.84.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

