Horizon Investments LLC Has $566,000 Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31.5% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $3,129,595.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $144.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $137.91 and a one year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

