Horizon Investments LLC Has $558,000 Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Horizon Investments LLC cut its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 135,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,837,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth approximately $2,590,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $295.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $203.88 and a one year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.89%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.40.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

