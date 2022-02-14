Horizon Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Horizon Investments LLC reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 7.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 106,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 322,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 108.0% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 58,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 30,571 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 8.1% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 24,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $118.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.93. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $54.56 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.08.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

