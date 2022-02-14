Horizon Investments LLC Buys Shares of 12,859 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,898,000 after buying an additional 1,372,666 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $73,106,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 187.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 51.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,916,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,514,000 after purchasing an additional 988,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Aflac by 22.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,750,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,242,000 after acquiring an additional 690,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

AFL opened at $65.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $46.13 and a 1-year high of $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.25.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $569,312.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,009 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

