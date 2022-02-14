Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HZN stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.61. 151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,200. Horizon Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $153.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZN. Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Horizon Global in the fourth quarter worth $12,744,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Global by 191.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 539,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 354,282 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Global by 21.2% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 594,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 103,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Horizon Global by 333.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 61,078 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Global by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 91,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 43,319 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.